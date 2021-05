Hood was diagnosed with a fracture of the second metacarpal of his left hand Saturday.

The 28-year-old had three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal in 14 minutes before exiting with the injury. Hood is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the regular season with only four games left on the schedule and Toronto trailing Indiana by 4.5 games for the final play-in spot.