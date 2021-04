Hood has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets with right knee tendinitis.

The 28-year-old played only seven minutes during Sunday's matchup with the Thunder and will now be sidelined by knee tendinitis. Hood's absence is unlikely to be a major issue for Toronto since Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (hip), Pascal Siakam (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (calf) are all absent from Wednesday's injury report.