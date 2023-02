Harper logged 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes during the 905's 108-102 loss to Windy City on Thursday.

Harper was one rebound and two assists short of logging a double-double. As for the guard's scoring, he improved his 2022-23 point rate to 17.5 across 19 G League games.