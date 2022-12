Harper racked up 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 36 minutes Wednesday versus Mexico City.

While Harper's effort wasn't enough to collect a win for 905, the two-way player once again displayed why he received the contract from the Raptors. Harper doesn't figure to see much action when he's with the parent organization, but he should be featured nightly when he's playing in the G League.