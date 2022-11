Harper compiled 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block over 33 minutes Thursday versus Westchester.

Harper struggled versus the Go-Go last time out, finishing the night with only four points. He hoisted a season-high 19 shot attempts in this one and was a menace on both ends of the floor and should continue to see extended action as one of the Raptors' two-way players.