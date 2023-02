Harper logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during the 905's 126-117 loss to Maine on Wednesday.

Harper has been part of the 905's frontcourt lately to accommodate Dalano Banton and Jeff Dowtin in the starting lineup. That has not stopped Harper from being a reliable scorer, considering he entered Wednesday's game averaging 16.4 points.