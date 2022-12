Harper logged 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Raptors 905's 127-118 win Thursday against Iowa.

Harper was Raptors 905's second-best scorer (after Dalano Banton) and third-best rebounder (after both Banton and Sterling Brown) to help the team begin its new campaign strong. Fantasy managers should not expect much different unless the Toronto Raptors promote him.