Harper (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Raptors' 106-92 win over the Heat.

Harper, who is one of the Raptors' two two-way players, missed the G League Raptors 905's season finale Saturday against the Greensboro Swarm due to a hip contusion, but he ended up playing two minutes a day later in the NBA club's 114-104 win over the Wizards. With Toronto down five players due to injury Tuesday, Harper suited up again, but he wasn't able to crack head coach Nick Nurse's tight eight-man rotation. With the 905 having wrapped up its season, Harper will be up with the parent club for the rest of the way, but he's unlikely to see the court outside of garbage-time situations.