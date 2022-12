Harper compiled 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block over 33 minutes Monday versus the Swarm.

On a two-way contract, Harper has seen the vast majority of his action with the team's G League affiliate. Harper has crossed the 20-point threshold in five of his nine appearances with 905, averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals, proving to be an all-around contributor.