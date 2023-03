Harper (ribs) logged 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during the 905's 112-111 loss to Lakeland on Saturday.

It appears Harper's ribs are fine now, as he sat out only once because of his previous injury. Across the 905's future playing schedule this month, he is expected to back up Jeff Dowtin and Joe Wieskamp, both of them guards who are favored to be their starting backcourt.