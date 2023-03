Harper logged 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during the 905's 112-97 loss to Delaware on Wednesday.

Harper's double-double was his first since the 905 began their 2023 by playing at Long Island. Though he is not expected to frequently log at least 10 assists a game, he does know how to score consistently. Harper averaged 15.8 points across his last four games.