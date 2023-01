Harper logged 20 points (9-22 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 41 minutes during the 905's 110-102 loss Monday at Long Island.

Harper was two rebounds short of logging a double-double during the 905's final game across 2022. He did not have that problem concerning their first matchup of 2023. While with the 905, Harper is expected to regularly log many points and rebounds across games.