Harper logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during the 905's 127-108 win against the G League Ignite on Monday.

After logging a total of 20 points across his games Thursday and Saturday, Harper doubled his March point tally with the 905's matchup Monday. Now, he has a 13.3-point average this month.