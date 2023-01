Harper logged 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes during the 905's 126-123 win Sunday at Sioux Falls.

Harper was the 905's primary scorer, which he is expected to continue being if Dalano Banton (hip) must continue sitting out like he did on Sunday. He is averaging 17.8 points across eight G League games.