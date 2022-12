Harper didn't play Wednesday in the Raptors 905's 111-103 win over the Capital City Go-Go due to a left knee injury.

Harper has been a mainstay in the starting five for the 905 this season but is now day-to-day with the injury. One of Toronto's two two-way players, Harper is unlikely to see any opportunities at the NBA level in the near future even if his knee issue proves to be a short-term concern.