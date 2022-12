Harper (knee) finished with just six points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Legends.

Harper has slowed in a major way recently, finishing with single-digit points in three of the last four games after tallying double digits in all but one of his first nine. He'll look to round into form as the regular season approaches next week.