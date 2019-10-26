Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available Saturday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will be available to play Saturday at Chicago, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson was reportedly ruled out with soreness on the left side of his groin, but the fact he's available makes sense given he was removed from the injury report earlier Saturday. The 24-year-old is set to make his season debut off the bench for the Raptors.
