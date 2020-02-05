Play

Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available to play Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's contest against Indiana, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday will mark Hollis-Jefferson's first game active since Jan. 26, as the forward has missed the last four matchups while dealing with a right ankle sprain. Hollis-Jefferson's return will likely limit teammate Chris Boucher's minutes moving forward.

