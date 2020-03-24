Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Average since break
Hollis-Jefferson averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in nine games since the All-Star break.
Hollis-Jefferson remained in a bench role after the break, shooting 43.9 percent from the field in 17.6 minutes. He did see a noticeable uptick in playing time in his last contest before the NBA suspended play March 9 in Utah, finishing with eight points and 10 boards in 21 minutes.
