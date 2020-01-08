Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has made two starts in the past four games, but he'll come off the bench Wednesday. Across his past five games while in a bench role, he's averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 19.0 minutes.
