Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Hollis-Jefferson has made two starts in the past four games, but he'll come off the bench Wednesday. Across his past five games while in a bench role, he's averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 19.0 minutes.

