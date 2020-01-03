Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench

Hollis-Jefferson will come off the bench Thursday against the Heat, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

Coach Nick Nurse handed Hollis-Jefferson his first start of the season Tuesday, but the forward will head back to the bench Thursday in favor of OG Anunoby. In December, Hollis-Jefferson averaged 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.1 minutes.