Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Benefits from Anunoby's early exit

Hollis-Jefferson totaled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist in 29 minutes off the bench Monday in the Raptors' 98-88 loss to the Clippers.

After receiving just four minutes through the Raptors' first eight games, Hollis-Jefferson has cracked the rotation the past two contests as a result of Toronto's mounting injuries. The absence of Serge Ibaka (ankle) paved the way for Hollis-Jefferson to log 15 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 win over the Lakers, and OG Anunoby's (eye) early departure Monday opened up even more playing time. Anunoby is scheduled to meet with a doctor Tuesday before a ruling comes on his status for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but Hollis-Jefferson should have a path to 25-plus minutes again in Portland if Anunoby is out.