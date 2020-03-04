Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench Tuesday
Hollis-Jefferson was bumped to a reserve role minutes before tip-off in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Raptors originally confirmed Hollis-Jefferson as the team's starting center, but opted to go small instead just minutes before tip-off. As a result, the team will start Pascal Siakam at center and have Hollis-Jefferson come off the bench.
