Hollis-Jefferson scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five boards, five assists, and one steal in 26 minutes of a 114-106 win against Milwaukee on Monday.

Hollis-Jefferson impacted all aspects of the game including matching a season high in assists in the game. Not normally much of a threat from deep, he took some chances but just couldn't find any rhythm from behind the arc. He'll look to find his stroke against the 76ers on Wednesday.