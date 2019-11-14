Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-double off bench

Hollis-Jefferson totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Malcolm Miller received the starting nod at small forward in place of the injured OG Anunoby (eye), but it was Hollis-Jefferson who acted as the de facto replacement. Though Hollis-Jefferson will probably struggle to replicate this sort of efficient shooting if Anunoby misses additional games, he should remain a decent source of steals and rebounds when given 20-plus minutes off the bench.