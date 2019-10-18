Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Doubtful for Friday
Hollis-Jefferson is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Nets due to a sore left groin.
This doesn't appear to be a severe injury for Hollis-Jefferson, as the team is likely holding him out of the preseason finale as a precaution. He should be ready for opening night Tuesday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Latches on with Toronto•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nets decline to make qualifying offer•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hits game-winner Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practicing with G League team•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...