Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Doubtful for Friday

Hollis-Jefferson is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Nets due to a sore left groin.

This doesn't appear to be a severe injury for Hollis-Jefferson, as the team is likely holding him out of the preseason finale as a precaution. He should be ready for opening night Tuesday against the Pelicans.

