Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Downgraded to doubtful
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Hawks.
It's unlikely Hollis-Jefferson will take the court after spraining his right ankle Sunday. In his absence, Stanley Johnson could see extra minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Solid game off bench•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Posts 13 points, seven boards•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...