Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Flirts with double-double Sunday

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 victory over Dallas.

Hollis-Jefferson played a key role in the victory, helping the Raptors to an unlikely win. He figures to have a meaningful role as long as the Raptors are dealing with so many injuries. This is almost certainly on the high side in terms of playing time as head coach Nick Nurse simply went with what was working down the stretch. He is not a must-roster player but should at least be considered until the Raptors are healthy.