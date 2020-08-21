Hollis-Jefferson (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 3 against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during Game 2 and will need to prove he's ready to play pre-game if he's going to suit up Friday. Coach Nick Nurse indicated it's not a serious issue, so even if Hollis-Jefferson doesn't play he shouldn't be sidelined for long.