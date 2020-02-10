Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Gets start Monday
Hollis-Jefferson is starting Monday against the Timberwolves.
Hollis-Jefferson will draw a spot start Monday with both Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Serge Ibaka (illness) unavailable. In two other starts this season, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.5 minutes.
