Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Gets start Monday

Hollis-Jefferson is starting Monday against the Timberwolves.

Hollis-Jefferson will draw a spot start Monday with both Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Serge Ibaka (illness) unavailable. In two other starts this season, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.5 minutes.

