Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Grabs seven boards in 17 minutes

Hollis-Jefferson managed five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 win over the Nets.

Hollis-Jefferson continues to provide modest production in a fairly limited reserve role, though he is capable of turning in a well-rounded line on his better nights. If the Raptors are still missing the likes of Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Kyle Lowry (neck) to go along with Norman Powell (finger), with the latter having already been ruled out, Monday's tilt versus the Timberwolves may represent as friendly a matchup as there is for fantasy purposes.