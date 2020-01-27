Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Iffy for Tuesday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Hollis-Jefferson sprained his right ankle during the first half of Sunday's game against the Spurs and ultimately didn't return, finishing with one rebound and one assist in six minutes. He'll likely test the issue out during pregame warmups before his availability is confirmed.
