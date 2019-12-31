Play

Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: In starting five

Hollis-Jefferson will start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

The Raptors will shuffle the lineup Tuesday, moving Hollis-Jefferson into one forward spot, while OG Anunoby shifts to the bench. It'll be the first start of the season for Hollis-Jefferson, who saw only three minutes of action Sunday against Oklahoma City.

More News
Our Latest Stories