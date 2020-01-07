Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting lineup
Hollis-Jefferson is starting Tuesday's game against Portland, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Hollis-Jefferson is set for his second start in four games, as Patrick McCaw shifts to shooting guard Tuesday night. The Arizona product poured in 14 points and added five rebounds along with two assists across 28 minutes in his last start Dec. 31 against Cleveland.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Posts 13 points, seven boards•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back to bench•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: In starting five•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not part of rotation•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Logs 17 minutes versus Heat•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...