Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting lineup

Hollis-Jefferson is starting Tuesday's game against Portland, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Hollis-Jefferson is set for his second start in four games, as Patrick McCaw shifts to shooting guard Tuesday night. The Arizona product poured in 14 points and added five rebounds along with two assists across 28 minutes in his last start Dec. 31 against Cleveland.

