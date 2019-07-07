Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Latches on with Toronto
Hollis-Jefferson agreed to a one-year contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson became a free agent in mid-June after the Nets failed to make a qualifying offer, and he's now found a new home with the Raptors. He took a step back during the 2018-2019 campaign, averaging 8.9 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 59 contests, but a change of scenery could be just what the 6-7 forward needs to get back on track.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nets decline to make qualifying offer•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hits game-winner Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practicing with G League team•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.