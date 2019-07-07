Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Latches on with Toronto

Hollis-Jefferson agreed to a one-year contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hollis-Jefferson became a free agent in mid-June after the Nets failed to make a qualifying offer, and he's now found a new home with the Raptors. He took a step back during the 2018-2019 campaign, averaging 8.9 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 59 contests, but a change of scenery could be just what the 6-7 forward needs to get back on track.