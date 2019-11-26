Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads bench with double-double
Hollis-Jefferson scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 101-96 win over the 76ers.
The banged-up Raptors continue to roll with a short bench -- only eight Toronto players saw court time Monday -- but with performances like this from RHJ, the defending champs can get away with it for a little while longer. Hollis-Jefferson has two double-doubles in eight games since moving into a significant role, averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.6 minutes over that stretch.
