Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Listed out Tuesday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

After missing time during camp, Hollis-Jefferson will remain sidelined Tuesday due to left groin soreness. The team has offered up limited details on his availability moving forward, so he'll be considered a game-time call for Toronto's next matchup Friday in Boston.

