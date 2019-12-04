Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Logs 17 minutes versus Heat

Hollis-Jefferson had six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime loss to the Heat.

Hollis-Jefferson had his streak of 10 straight games of 20-plus minutes snapped. With Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka both back in the lineup, that will likely result in less minutes for Hollis-Jefferson going forward. Nevertheless, he appears to have earned the respect and trust of coach Nick Nurse after it seemed Hollis-Jefferson wasn't going to be part of the regular rotation during the first couple weeks of the regular season.