Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Logs 17 minutes versus Heat
Hollis-Jefferson had six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime loss to the Heat.
Hollis-Jefferson had his streak of 10 straight games of 20-plus minutes snapped. With Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka both back in the lineup, that will likely result in less minutes for Hollis-Jefferson going forward. Nevertheless, he appears to have earned the respect and trust of coach Nick Nurse after it seemed Hollis-Jefferson wasn't going to be part of the regular rotation during the first couple weeks of the regular season.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads bench with double-double•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-double off bench•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Benefits from Anunoby's early exit•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 15 minutes off bench•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will be available•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...