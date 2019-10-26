Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not on injury report Saturday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Hollis-Jefferson was removed from the injury report is a good indication that he'll make his season debut in Saturday's game against the Bulls. The fifth-year forward, who'll likely serve as a versatile option off the bench, can be expected to see between 15-and-25 minutes per game this season depending on his effectiveness.
