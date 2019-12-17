Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not part of rotation
Hollis-Jefferson (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see the floor during Monday's 133-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Hollis-Jefferson saw single-digit minutes for the first time since his season debut in Saturday's matchup versus the Nets, as he earned double-digit minutes in 16 straight appearances from Nov. 10 to Dec. 11. Hollis-Jefferson was a decent option in deep leagues while he was regularly seeing at least 20 minutes, but he hasn't been much of a factor through the first half of December.
