Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not part of rotation

Hollis-Jefferson (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see the floor during Monday's 133-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Hollis-Jefferson saw single-digit minutes for the first time since his season debut in Saturday's matchup versus the Nets, as he earned double-digit minutes in 16 straight appearances from Nov. 10 to Dec. 11. Hollis-Jefferson was a decent option in deep leagues while he was regularly seeing at least 20 minutes, but he hasn't been much of a factor through the first half of December.