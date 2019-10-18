Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially out
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is out for Friday's preseason game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson was listed as doubtful, so his absence isn't all that surprising. His next chance to take the court will come Tuesday in the season opener against New Orleans.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Latches on with Toronto•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nets decline to make qualifying offer•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads team with 21 points•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hits game-winner Tuesday•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...