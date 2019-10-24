Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: On track to play Friday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has been nursing left groin soreness for the last week, and it forced him to miss the team's season opener Tuesday. After practicing Thursday, however, it looks like Hollis-Jefferson is good to go for Friday night, where he is expected to operate as a key member for the Raptors' second unit.
