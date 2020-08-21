Hollis-Jefferson (knee) is out Friday against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has played just 17 total minutes across the first two games in the series, so his absence lacks real significance. Chris Boucher could see some extra run as a result.
