Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Friday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss his third consecutive game after sustaining the right ankle sprain last Sunday in San Antonio. Chris Boucher should have an increased role with Marc Gasol (hamstring) also sidelined.
