Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Sunday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is out Sunday against the Bulls.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss a fourth straight matchup as he deals with a sprained right ankle. His next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Friday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially out•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.