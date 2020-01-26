Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out with ankle sprain
Hollis-Jefferson won't return to Sunday's game at San Antonio after suffering a right ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old sustained the injury during the first half when he rolled his right ankle, and he eventually limped to the locker room with assistance. Hollis-Jefferson should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Hawks until the team updates his status.
