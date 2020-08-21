Hollis-Jefferson is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Nets with left knee swelling.
Hollis-Jefferson apparently picked up the injury during the Game 2 win over Brooklyn, as he had only two rebounds and one steal in six minutes. The 25-year-old should fill a minor bench role if cleared to play Friday.
