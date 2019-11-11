Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 15 minutes off bench
Hollis-Jefferson saw 15 minutes of action off the bench Sunday against the Lakers, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists.
While Hollis-Jefferson's line was nothing special, the bigger news here is that he was in the rotation for the first time since opening week, and that could continue in the short term so long as the Raptors are without Serge Ibaka (ankle).
More News
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will be available•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Available Saturday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Removed from injury report•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.