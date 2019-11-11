Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 15 minutes off bench

Hollis-Jefferson saw 15 minutes of action off the bench Sunday against the Lakers, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists.

While Hollis-Jefferson's line was nothing special, the bigger news here is that he was in the rotation for the first time since opening week, and that could continue in the short term so long as the Raptors are without Serge Ibaka (ankle).