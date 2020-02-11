Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Pops for season-high 21

Hollis-Jefferson scored a season-high 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 137-126 win over the Timberwolves.

Getting the start at center with Serge Ibaka (illness) unavailable, RHJ was handed an unenviable matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns, but the 25-year-old held his own and was one of four Raptors to scored 20 or more points in the wild win. Hollis-Jefferson hadn't even scored in double digits in more than a month, however, so even if Ibaka doesn't shake his bug quickly, there's little reason to expect a repeat performance any time soon.