Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Posts 13 points, seven boards
Hollis-Jefferson compiled 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 84-76 loss to the Heat.
Hollis-Jefferson returned to a reserve role after drawing the start over OG Anunoby in Tuesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers. Though Hollis-Jefferson's time in the starting five was short-lived, he has at least earned the trust of coach Nick Nurse and will likely continue to produce at a bit higher level than usual with Pascal Siakam (groin) still sidelined.
